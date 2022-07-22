Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

