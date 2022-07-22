Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,340.83.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,242.42) to €1,930.00 ($1,949.49) in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,181.82) to €2,800.00 ($2,828.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,777.78) to €2,070.00 ($2,090.91) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,424.24) to €1,970.00 ($1,989.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Adyen Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

