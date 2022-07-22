Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $67.59

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 404.8% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

