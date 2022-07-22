Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 1.4 %

DOV opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.