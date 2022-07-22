The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $219.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $215.91 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

