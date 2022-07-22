WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $919.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $958.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. WPP has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

