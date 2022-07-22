Brokerages Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Price Target at GBX 971.25

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.61).

JDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.46) to GBX 735 ($8.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

JDW stock opened at GBX 563.50 ($6.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 677.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 773.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,194 ($14.27).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

