Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Canon by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 57,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

