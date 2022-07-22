Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

