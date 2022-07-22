Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,444 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment Announces Dividend

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.