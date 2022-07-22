Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.06% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUSV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

HUSV stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

