Berenberg Bank Upgrades Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DROOF. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.31) to GBX 164 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.97) to GBX 79 ($0.94) in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.