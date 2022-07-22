Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of EFRTF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

