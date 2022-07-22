Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$15.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.80.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

