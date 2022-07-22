Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

HMCBF stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

