Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,898.89.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.