Berenberg Bank Cuts Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Price Target to €200.00

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €300.00 ($303.03) to €200.00 ($202.02) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Esker Price Performance
Shares of Esker stock opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.01. Esker has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $417.82.
Esker Company Profile
