Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,898.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

