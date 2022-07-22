Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

