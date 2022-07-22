First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

