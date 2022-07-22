Morgan Stanley Boosts Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €17.50

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($17.17) to €17.50 ($17.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getlink from €10.00 ($10.10) to €10.50 ($10.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($16.16) to €18.00 ($18.18) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getlink currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.28.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

