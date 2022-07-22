Barclays Downgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,898.89.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

