Morgan Stanley Cuts Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target to €30.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €33.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($26.26) to €23.00 ($23.23) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.36) to €28.00 ($28.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.