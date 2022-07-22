Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €40.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.42) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.45) to €38.00 ($38.38) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.44) to €42.00 ($42.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

