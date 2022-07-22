Barclays Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNMF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 85 to SEK 80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.