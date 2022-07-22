Berenberg Bank Trims Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price to €124.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($136.36) to €124.00 ($125.25) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($128.28) to €122.00 ($123.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($136.36) to €128.00 ($129.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($116.16) to €120.00 ($121.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($151.52) to €135.00 ($136.36) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kerry Group from £136 ($162.58) to £137 ($163.78) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,388.17.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.