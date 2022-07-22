Jefferies Financial Group Trims Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,260 ($38.97) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($37.66) to GBX 2,680 ($32.04) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $45.05.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

