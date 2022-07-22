Raymond James Lowers IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBIBF. TD Securities lowered shares of IBI Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IBI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

IBI Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. IBI Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.71.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

