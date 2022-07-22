Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.