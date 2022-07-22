Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Price Target Cut to CHF 9,500

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9,500.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

LDSVF stock opened at $9,871.02 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $9,150.00 and a 12 month high of $13,875.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9,583.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10,749.17.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

