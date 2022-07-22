Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 25,015 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $852,010.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, David Mountcastle sold 3,429 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $120,015.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $960.00.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

