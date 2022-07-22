Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 27,265 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $948,276.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,258.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $2,043,600.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $435,919.05.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,197,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

