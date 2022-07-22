Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) Insider Buys A$1,040,000.00 in Stock

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shields bought 520,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,040,000.00 ($707,482.99).

Carnegie Clean Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 11.20 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

Carnegie Clean Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited develops and commercializes the CETO wave energy technology for converting ocean wave energy into zero-emission electricity worldwide. Carnegie Clean Energy Limited has collaboration agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company to develop a reinforcement learning based controller for CETO.

