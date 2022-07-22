Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $1,360,940.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total transaction of $1,360,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,601.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $797,184.19.

On Monday, May 16th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 298,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.