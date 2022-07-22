Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down to $120.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.25, but opened at $115.75. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $120.29, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

