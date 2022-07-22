Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $1,349,600.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Switch Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,440,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,682,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

