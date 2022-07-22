Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Sells $1,413,235.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

