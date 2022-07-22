Scott J. Branch Sells 15,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,823,429.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

