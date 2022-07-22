Scott J. Branch Sells 15,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,823,429.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
