Andrew Witty Sells 11,376 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $522.46 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.59. The firm has a market cap of $490.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 97,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

