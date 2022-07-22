Charles R. Schwab Sells 120,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.