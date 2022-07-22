Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $104.75

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.75, but opened at $100.41. Arista Networks shares last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 7,199 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
