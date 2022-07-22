Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $104.75

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.75, but opened at $100.41. Arista Networks shares last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 7,199 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

