Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.32. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 18,088 shares traded.

Senseonics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Senseonics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.