Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.32. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 18,088 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
