Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $23.76

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $24.34. Clear Secure shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -39.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,990,637.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,476,588 shares in the company, valued at $284,504,616.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,990,637.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,476,588 shares in the company, valued at $284,504,616.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

