Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $126.32

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.32, but opened at $130.28. Bill.com shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 1,913 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Bill.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $296,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $185,970,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

