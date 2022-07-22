System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.59. System1 shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at System1

Institutional Trading of System1

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,252,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,806,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 672,881 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,593 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $841,000.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.