Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.88. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 2,541 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Burford Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.