Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.88. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 2,541 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

