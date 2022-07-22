Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.48. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 20,735 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.