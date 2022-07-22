Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.48. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 20,735 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

