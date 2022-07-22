Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
CEMI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
