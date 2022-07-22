Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CEMI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Chembio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

