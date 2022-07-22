Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAOS stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.