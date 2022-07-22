Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAOS stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.