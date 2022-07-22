Short Interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Declines By 18.9%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 31.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 819,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

